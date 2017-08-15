There is so much hype around the new version of Royal Enfield Himalayan that the rumour mills have been spinning news almost every day. The new Himalayan BS-IV is expected to be launched soon in India.

While previous reports suggested that the new Himalayan has started making its way to the dealerships of the company, the latest is that the adventure tourer is available for test rides. The company is expected to commence deliveries of the new Himalayan BS-IV version soon.

According to RushLane, the new Himalayan has lesser torque and vibrations, suggesting that the Chennai-based niche maker has gone back to the drawing table to sort the quality issues of the purpose-built motorcycle. The earlier version was criticised for a number of quality issues ranging from engine noise, hard gear shift and stand gap to change of sari guard.

The new version of the Himalayan is expected to be priced at around 1.93 lakh (on-road Mumbai). The bookings for the new Himalayan are already underway at the dealerships of the company. Royal Enfield had put a break on sales of the Himalayan from April this year to make way for the new model.

The BS-IV version of the Himalayan will also get FI (fuel injection). Himalayan is powered by a 411cc oil-cooled single-cylinder mill, which can churn out 24.5 bhp at 6,500 rpm and 32 Nm torque between 4,000-4,500 rpm, paired with a five-speed transmission. There might be a slight change in the engine output with the BS-IV upgrade and FI. It remains to be seen whether the safety feature ABS will be offered in the new Himalayan. The model sold in the UK has ABS.

Source: RushLane