The Indian motor enthusiasts may not have to wait long to see the new Himalayan on the roads. Royal Enfield, the Chennai-based niche bike maker has started dispatching the new Himalayan to its respective dealerships of the company. The images of the new Himalayan parked at the showrooms of the company have started emerging online, indicating that the launch is going to happen soon.

Royal Enfield stopped selling the Himalayan from April this year to make way for the new BS-IV version of the adventure motorcycle. The BS-IV Himalayan is also expected to meet the expectations of the riders as the earlier version was criticised for a number of quality issues ranging from engine noise, hard gearshift, stand gap to change of sari guard.

The BS-IV version of the Himalayan will also get FI (fuel injection). The Himalayan is powered by 411cc oil-cooled single-cylinder mill, which can churn out 24.5 bhp at 6,500 rpm and 32 Nm torque e between 4,000-4,500 rpm, paired with a five-speed transmission. There might be a slight change in the engine output with the BS-IV upgrade and FI.

The bookings for the new Himalayan are already underway and the deliveries are likely to begin soon. Earlier reports have suggested that the new Himalayan will be priced at around Rs 2 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

Built on a double-cradle chassis, the Himalayan rides on a 21-inch front wheel and a 17-inch rear wheel. The front wheel gets a 300 mm disc with two-piston floating callipers, while the rear gets a 240 mm disc with a single-piston floating calliper. The motorcycle measures 2,190 mm in length, 840 mm in width, and 1,360 mm in height (fly-screen top). It has a wheelbase of 1,465 mm and offers ground clearance of 220mm.