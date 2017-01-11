1 / 2



The Chennai-based Royal Enfield kick-started the New Year innings with the model update of one its most popular selling Classic 350 motorcycles. Royal Enfield introduced the new 2017 Classic 350 motorcycle inspired by the Redditch series motorcycles in three variants - Redditch Red, Redditch Green and Redditch Blue.

Bajaj Dominar 400 deliveries commence in 22 cities; bookings, price and more

At an on-road price of Rs 1, 57,577 in Mumbai, the Classic 350 Redditch is open for bookings across the dealerships of the company. The new 2017 Royal Enfield Classic 350 is essentially the addition of new colours that have been inspired by the paint schemes of 50s-era Royal Enfield motorcycles that were produced in Redditch, UK - the birthplace of Royal Enfield motorcycles. Besides the colour, the 2017 Redditch series also gets the Royal Enfield Redditch monogram, first used in 1939 on the prototype of 125cc 'Royal Baby', a 2-stroke motorcycle.

The new Redditch Classic 350 city-wise price (on-road)Mumbai-- Rs 1, 57,577Chennai-- Rs 1, 47,831Bengaluru--Rs 1, 55,456 Hyderabad-- Rs 1, 49,340

Royal Enfield motorcycles were manufactured in its pre-world war era factories in Redditch, a needle-making town located fifteen miles south of Birmingham in UK. Although the Redditch plant stopped the production in 1967, series such as the Ensign, Clipper, Crusader and the 2008 Royal Enfield Classic wore the Redditch monogram either on the engine or fuel tank.

The Classic 350, in its new series too comes powered by 346cc twin-spark, single cylinder engine, and can develop 19.8bhp at 5,250 rpm and 28Nm at 4,000rpm mated to five-speed manual transmission. Other features and the design of the Classic 350 Redditch series remain the same as that of the current Classic 350. The new Royal Enfield Classic 350 has started reaching the showrooms of the company and the company is expected to start the delivery soon.

Royal Enfield's product line‐up in India includes the Bullet, Classic and Thunderbird models in 350 and 500cc displacement along with Continental GT 535cc café racer and the newly launched purpose-built Himalayan.