HMD Global has always maintained utmost secrecy on its upcoming products but reports have claimed that it is planning to announce not just one but a handful of mobile phones at the upcoming Mobile World Congress 2018 (MWC 2018). Now, two mysterious Nokia handsets have reportedly been certified in Russia, hinting that they could be announced soon.

It is reported that the Finnish company may unveil devices like the Nokia 8 Sirocco, Nokia 7 Plus, Nokia 6.1 aka Nokia 6 2018, Nokia 3310 4G and a new device with model number TA-1047 at the MWC 2018 to be held from February 26 to March 1 in Barcelona, Spain.

Now, NokiaPowerUser has reported that two Nokia handsets with model numbers TA-1043 and TA-1046 have been certified in Russia. The same source had reported last week that a Nokia device with model number TA-1005 was trademarked as the Nokia 8 Sirocco, while the TA-1056 was certified by the FCC (US Federal Communications Commission) in the US.

There is no further information on these handsets, including the names and release date but it won't come as a surprise if they are announced at the MWC.

It is reported that HMD Global is working on several devices, including Nokia 1 and Nokia 4 besides others like Nokia 9, Nokia 10 and 2018 versions of Nokia 2, 3, 5, and 6.