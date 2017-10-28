So much has been happening around the cow ever since the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) came to power in India in 2014.

While the gau rakshaks (cow protectors) are in news at regular intervals for resorting to violence in the name of protecting the animal, the Indian government has proposed to issue an Aadhaar-like unique identification number to cows. And we also heard that the BJP-led Haryana government was planning to open hostels for cows and buffaloes in the state. And the latest is a mobile application developed for "Selfie with Gomata" contest!

Goseva Parivar, an organisation backed by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), launched the app to receive entries for a contest called "Selfie with Gomata." Participants and organisers alike faced issues in sending and receiving photos via WhatsApp when the contest was held in 2015, so Goseva Parivar app was developed to ease the whole process.

It is now organising an intuitive contest called "Selfie with Gomata" where people can compete in three categories -- selfie, a selfie with family, and a selfie with friends – by uploading their pictures using the new app from October 16 to December 31, 2017. However, the selfie has to be with a desi cow or Indian breed cows.

"After uploading the pictures, we will review it through various parameters and if your picture moves through the quality inspection, then for your effort we will grant you the Grand Prize. We will grant prizes for the best photograph in each category," said description of the app.

Goseva Parivar app aims at providing a platform to the people who want to build a better world by saving the life of Gomata and spread the organisation's vision of "Serving mother cow by serving humanity" through activities like contests.

Winners of the contest will be announced on January 21, 2018.