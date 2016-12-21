2017 is going to be a busy year for the country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki as the company is gearing up for the launch of a slew of models in India. While some of the models of Maruti Suzuki will go under the knife for the makeover in the New Year, there are also all-new models, which are getting ready to excite the auto enthusiasts in the country.

Maruti Suzuki Ignis

Ignis, the compact crossover from Maruti's stable, is expected to start the New Year innings of the company in India. Maruti Suzuki Ignis, the third model to join the Nexa premium line-up of Maruti, will arrive on January 13. Expected to be priced at around Rs 5 lakh, the Ignis will compete against the likes of Mahindra KUV100. But not just that, the Ignis is also expected to be a strong contender in the hatchback segment with a competitive price tag. Maruti Suzuki Ignis is 3,700mm long, 1,660mm wide and 1,595mm tall. It comes with 2,435mm long wheelbase. It will also feature 180mm high ground clearance, which is spot on for a small dose of off-roading. The Ignis will come packed with a 1.2-litre petrol engine and a 1.3-litre diesel unit under the hood.

Maruti Suzuki Baleno RS

The Ignis is expected to be followed by the much-awaited go-faster version of Maruti Suzuki's acclaimed model Baleno. Dubbed as the Baleno RS, the powerful version of the Baleno with a Boosterjet engine under the hood will be pitted against Fiat Abarth Punto, Ford Figo 1.5-litre petrol and Volkswagen Polo GT TSI. The Baleno RS is expected to make its entry into the Indian market in February 2017. To be sold through the Nexa dealership, the Baleno RS will get 1.0-litre Boosterjet engine, which would churn out close to 110bhp of power and 170Nm of peak torque. It will be either mated to five-speed manual or six-speed automatic transmission. The go-faster model of Baleno will also sport exterior and interior changes such as Bi-xenon automatic headlamps with LED DRLs, electrically adjustable wing mirrors, side skirts and new diamond cut alloy wheels along with sportier front and rear bumpers.

Maruti Suzuki Ciaz facelift

And the coming year will also see the facelift avatar of the premium sedan Ciaz. The Ciaz, when it goes under the knife in 2017, will not only get visual modifications but it is also expected to have a change in its retail network. While the current Ciaz is sold through Maruti regular dealers, the new Ciaz facelift is expected to join the Nexa line-up. The Ciaz is expected to join the Nexa floor by April 2017.

In the facelift version, the Ciaz is likely to get visual modifications. Maruti is also expected to give the Ciaz a premium touch both inside and outside. Mechanically, the upgraded Ciaz is expected to remain the same as the current model. There have been rumours that facelift avatar of the Ciaz could get Suzuki's M15 1.5 litre petrol engine.

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza petrol/AMT

Maruti is also readying the AMT (automated manual transmission) avatar and the petrol model of its hot-selling model the Vitara Brezza compact SUV. While AMT is likely to be offered in the diesel engine variants, the petrol model would get 1.5-litre petrol mill, which would churn around 100bhp of power mated to five-speed manual transmission or automatic gearbox. Maruti may also consider the 1.0 litre BoosterJet engine. Vitara Brezza is currently powered by a 200 DDis 1248cc diesel engine that develops 88.5bhp at 4,000rpm and 200Nm of torque at 1,750rpm mated to a five-speed manual gearbox. It boasts of best-in-class fuel efficiency of 24.3kmpl.

New Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire

The new Swift Dzire is expected to hit the Indian market by May 2017. The car is currently in its testing phase in the country and is expected to be launched in 2017 before the arrival of the new Swift. The new Dzire will boast changes both inside and outside. While the sedan will retain the silhouette of the current model, it is expected to get new front fascia with new headlamps and reworked grille. The power in the new Dzire is likely to come from the tried and tested 1.2-litre petrol and 1.3-litre diesel engines of the current model. However, the company is said to be considering a 1.0-litre BoosterJet engine along with SHVS (Smart Hybrid Vehicle by Suzuki) technology for the new Dzire.

Next-gen Maruti Suzuki Swift

Yes, and the popular model of Maruti Suzuki — the Swift — will make its entry into the market next year in its new-gen avatar. While the details about the India-spec new Swift are scanty at this point in time, from what we hear, the new Swift is likely to continue with the 1.2-litre petrol and 1.3-litre diesel engines. However, rumour has it that a 1.0-litre BoosterJet turbo-petrol engine could make it to the new Swift.

As for features, Swift in its new avatar is expected to get LED Daytime Running Lamps, larger air dams and LED tail lamps. Inside the cabin, Swift is expected to get more upmarket interiors with a new infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and MirrorLink compatibility, twin-pod instrument cluster and new flat-bottom steering wheel.

Maruti Suzuki S-Cross facelift

Maruti will also launch the facelift avatar of S-Cross in India in 2017. The S-Cross facelift, which was unveiled earlier this year, features restyled front bumper and a larger radiator grille along with new projector headlamps. The headlamp unit gets daytime running lamps and at the back, the S-Cross facelift gets slightly redesigned tail lamps and bumper. In the international markets, the S-Cross facelift now gets 1.4-litre Boosterjet petrol engine with four-wheel drive (4WD). However, in India, the S-cross facelift is likely to carry over the same 1.3-litre and 1.6-litre diesel units. The 1.3-litre diesel motor churns out 89bhp power and 200Nm torque and 1.6-litre diesel engine tuned to pump out 118bhp and 320Nm. The S-Cross facelift, which was unveiled earlier this year, is expected to join the Nexa floors in India in late 2017.

Maruti Suzuki Jimny

If the recent reports are to be believed, the Jimny is also in the list of Maruti Suzuki for 2017. The next generation of Jimny, which will be based on the platform that also underpins the Baleno and the soon-to-be-launched Ignis compact crossover, is expected to be manufactured at Suzuki's upcoming Gujarat facility. The new Jimny is expected to be launched with the four-wheel-drive system and the compact SUV will be powered by a 1.0-litre Boosterjet turbo petrol engine.

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R MPV

The Wagon R MPV, the long-rumoured seven-seater based on its tall-boy design Wagon R, may finally see the light of the day next year. Codenamed 'YJC', the new MPV from the house of Maruti has already said to have been imported to India for research and development (R&D) purpose. Other details of the new MPV are scarce at the time.