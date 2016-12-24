1 / 6











It is not a secret anymore that iconic brand Jeep is testing its upcoming compact SUV the Compass on the Indian roads. The Jeep Compass test mule was spotted on the bustling streets of Bengaluru and we managed to get close to the model.

FCA India, a wholly owned subsidiary of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, is expected to break the cover of the new compact SUV Compass in India in 2017 and ahead of its arrival, the company is testing the model in different terrains of the country.

While we got a glimpse at the model and it was fun chasing the Compass, the driver of the test mule was evidently irked by us taking pictures. At one point, the driver of the Compass even decided to halt the SUV in the middle of the road, so that we could overtake.

The SUV was seen carefully camouflaged, leaving everything for our imagination. The black camouflage has managed to do justice and obstructed the key details of the upcoming model completely. However, we did get a clear picture of the overall body proportion and the road presence of upcoming Jeep Compass SUV.

As we have known for some time now, the 2017 Jeep Compass will be made in the country at Fiat's Ranjangaon plant in Maharashtra. Under the hood, the new Compass is expected to get 2.0-litre Multijet II diesel mill that can churn out 170bhp mated to either 6-speed manual and 9-speed automatic transmissions. The Compass is expected to be offered in both 2WD and 4WD configuration and will also feature Select-terrain that will allow the driver to choose from a variety of driving modes. The Jeep Compass is expected to come with features such as 8.4mm touchscreen, leather seats push-button start, a dual panoramic sunroof and rear aircon vents.

Considering the Jeep Compass will be made-in-India, this is expected to reflect on the price tag of the model. From what we understand, the new compact SUV of Jeep would carry a price tag of around Rs 25 lakh. Jeep currently sells its Jeep Wrangler Unlimited and the Grand Cherokee in India in the range of Rs 71.59 lakh to Rs 1.12 crore. When launched, the Jeep Compass will face off against BMW X1, Hyundai Tucson, Honda CR-V, Toyota Fortuner, Ford Endeavour, Chevrolet Trailblazer and Audi Q3 range.