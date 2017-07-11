The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has been asked by the Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) to not delay the process of appointing the new Indian coach and announce the name as early as on Tuesday, July 11.

The Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC), which was tasked with the job of interviewing candidates for the high-profile job, revealed yesterday that it needed more time to consult the captain and other stakeholders before announcing the new coach. The shortlisted candidates who made presentations yesterday are Ravi Shastri, Virender Sehwag, Tom Moody, Lalchand Rajput and Richard Pybus.

Notably, Sourav Ganguly, who is part of the three-member panel that also has Sachin Tendulkar and VVS Laxman, said, there was no hurry to announce the name and it is important to meet with Virat Kohli before doing so.

It seems that India is more likely to travel to Sri Lanka for a Test and limited-over series, starting July 21 without a head coach. The CAC's stand is contrary to BCCI's statement that India would have a new coach before their tour to the island nation.

The CoA thus wants no further delay in naming the new coach, according to a report in The Indian Express. The three-member committee, consisting chairman Vinod Rai, Vikram Limaye and Diana Edulji, has advised BCCI to let Kohli know about what had happened in yesterday's interview and swiftly appoint the suitable candidate.

Notably, theCoA has been breathing down the BCCI's neck ever since the panel was appointed by the Supreme Court of India earlier this year.

It was evident from the committee's efforts to implement court-approved recommendations on reforming the structure of the cricket board.

When the BCCI was creating an uncertain situation about India's participation in the recently-concluded Championships Trophy due to the governing body's disagreement with the International Cricket Council over revenue, it was the three-member committee that stepped in and resolved the issue.

The BCCI was holding back India's team announcement and also missed the April 25 deadline only to be forced by the CoA to announce it at the earliest.