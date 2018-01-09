Huawei's Honor sub-brand has been doing remarkably well in India. The brand recently hit an all-time high sales record of 40 million Honor X-series smartphones, thanks to the rousing success of the Honor 7X (REVIEW). And now, it seems like Honor is all set to bring another mid-range smartphone to the country, to fill the gap between the Honor 7X and the Honor 9i.

Honor has just announced that it will be launching a mid-range smartphone with dual front and dual rear cameras in the country later in the month. This will likely be the Honor 9 Lite which was announced in China last month.

The brand already has a quad-camera smarthpone called the Honor 9i, which currently retails for around Rs 17,999 in India. The Honor 9 Lite, as the name suggests, will be a smaller and more affordable variant of the Honor 9i.

Honor 9 Lite Specifications

Talking about the specifications, the Honor 9 Lite features a metal frame and a glass back. It sports a 5.65-inch FullView, FullHD+ display with 2160x1080 pixels resolution and 18:9 aspect ratio. In contrast, the Honor 9i sports an all metal build and a larger 5.9-inch display.

Under the hood, the Honor 9 Lite packs Huawei's Kirin 659 octa-core processor clocked at 2.36GHz, along with Mali-T830 MP2 GPU. (Interestingly, the same CPU+GPU setup as the Honor 7X). The Honor 9 Lite comes in three RAM + storage options – 3GB RAM + 32GB storage, 4GB RAM + 32GB storage and a top-of-the-line 4GB RAM + 64GB variant. The native memory on all three variants is expandable up to 256GB via a microSD card.

As mentioned earlier, the Honor 9 Lite sports a quad-camera setup, with the dual camera set up at the back comprising of a 13MP primary camera (f/2.0 aperture, PDAF) and a 2MP secondary sensor to capture depth information. The front also gets a 13MP+2MP dual camera setup.

Interestingly, being a newer phone the Honor 9 Lite will boot with Android 8.0 Oreo and EMUI 8.0 out-of-the-box. The Honor 9 Lite packs a 3,000mAh battery which is a bit of a disappointment since both the Honor 9i and Honor 7X pack 3340mAh batteries. Nonetheless, it does include Huawei's Super Charge technology.

The Honor 9 Lite comes in four interesting colourways - Navy Blue, Seagull Gray, Magic Nightfall (Black) and Pearl White.

Honor 9 Lite price and availability

Honor has not revealed the pricing and availability details of the Honor 9 Lite as of yet, but considering that it was launched in China staring at $180 (approx. Rs 11,450), and $275 (approx Rs 17,490) for the top-end 4GB+64GB variant, expect it to be positioned between the Honor 7X and the Honor 9i (i.e. between Rs 12,999 to Rs 17,999).

