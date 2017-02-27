1 / 4







As Japanese carmaker Honda gears up for the launch of its new crossover SUV, WR-V, in India in March, the internet is abuzz with images of the upcoming model. The images give us a clear picture of the crossover SUV from every possible angle.

Honda WR-V is expected to break its cover in India on March 16. The new crossover SUV, based on the Jazz premium hatchback, has started arriving at the company's showrooms and is expected to be open for bookings soon.

The latest set of images has come from TeamBHP.

Judging by the images, the interior of WR-V seems to have taken design cues from the new Honda City and Jazz. The cabin of WR-V shows all-black colour theme with silver inserts on the steering wheel and AC vents. The new offering shows a new infotainment system with navigation and steering-mounted control is also there. Other features expected include keyless entry, push start and stop, touchscreen infotainment system and cruise control and ABS with EBD.

WR-V has also received body claddings, sliver skid plates and higher ground clearance. It gets bold grille at the front with new headlamp unit LED DRLS and rides on 17-inch alloy wheels.

As far as the engine bit of the new WR-V is concerned, it is expected to borrow the powertrains of Jazz. Jazz is powered by a 1.2-litre i-VTEC petrol engine that powers Amaze and Brio, which can generate power of 90bhp with a torque of 110Nm at 4,800rpm and a 1.5-litre i-DTEC diesel motor that can pump 100bhp of power with 200Nm torque.

Expected to be pitted against Hyundai i20 Active, Toyota Etios Cross and Fiat Avventura, rumour has it that WR-V will get a price tag starting of around Rs 7 lakh.

Image Source: TeamBHP