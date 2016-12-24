1 / 2



There is a new facelifted avatar of the popular sedan City on its way to the market and Honda is expected to break its cover in Thailand on January 12. Now ahead of its launch in Thailand, Honda has released the teaser images of the City facelift, giving an early glimpse at some of the details of the model.

And what is interesting is that the City facelift, contrary to all expectations, seems to have borrowed design cues from Civic and Accord. It was widely speculated that the upcoming new city facelift would draw inspiration from the Greiz sedan, which is sold in the Chinese market. From the teaser images, the major changes in the facelift of the City sedan seem to be in the front. It shows new LED Headlamps, fog lamps and new LED tail lamps along with reworked bumper. It now gets a 16-inch diamond cut alloys. More details are expected to be revealed in the coming days. The City facelift is expected to come to the Indian market shortly after Thailand launch.

Although Honda has not released any images of the interior of the new City, rumours suggest that the cabin will also undergo changes. From the word around the internet, the City facelift is expected to include features such as a 5.7-cm touchscreen, an automatic climate control system, audio and hands-free telephone controls, paddle shift, cruise control, automotive sunroof and satellite navigation system.

Coming to the engine bit, the new City is likely to get the same engine of the current model. Currently, the City comes powered by 1.5-litre i-VTEC petrol engine that is tuned to churn out 117bhp and 145Nm of torque mated to five-speed manual and CVT gearboxes, and a 1.5-litre i-DTEC diesel engine that can develop 99bhp and 200Nm of torque mated to six-speed manual transmission.