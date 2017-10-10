The wait is over. Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India on Tuesday, October 10 announced the launch of its new CBR650F in the country. Honda launched the new model with no change in its price from the previous generation.

The New Honda CBR650F will be available in two colours - Millennium Red and Matte Gunpowder Black Metallic, and continues to be retailed at Rs 7.30 lakh (ex-showroom New Delhi).

"The new CBR650F, delivers a strong dose of CBR series sporting intent and style. With a great combination of sporty style & powerful performance of inline 4 cylinder engine, CBR650F has got a long list of enthusiastic riders. The new CBR650F offers additional value at no increase in price from its previous generation. We are confident, the enthusiast will feel the rush & get delighted with new ride & excitement," said Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Senior Vice President - Sales and Marketing, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India.

New CBR650F is a middleweight Super Sport style motorcycle and comes with a 649cc, DOHC inline, four-cylinder engine that develops 85.4 bhp of power at 11,000rpm and 60.5Nm. The CBR 650F has a 41mm Showa Dual Bending Valve type front fork and single-tube, monoshock suspension unit with 7-stage spring preload adjustment and aluminium swingarm at the rear.

Stopping power comes from dual-piston Nissin front calipers and sintered metal pads on 320 mm dual hydraulic front discs and the rear gets a 240 mm hydraulic disc with a single-piston caliper and resin mold pads.

The other features of the new Honda CBR650F include LED headlight, rear LED tail light and new exhaust. The Honda CBR650F was first launched in the country in 2015 and had managed to garner a good response in the Indian market. The sales of this motorcycle were stopped in the country after the BS-IV emission norms came into effect to make it compliant to the new norms.