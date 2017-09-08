In a bid to improves Search experience for the Indian users, Google on Friday announced the launch of new Feed in the Google app for Android and iOS.

The update will help users tune the flow of news and information from the web to their smartphones.

"You can access the new Feed by updating and launching the Google app on your phone. The feed will enable you to see cards containing the very latest sports highlights, top news, engaging videos, new music, stories about your hobbies and more, and will be available in English and Hindi," Google said in a statement.

The new Feed will now enable users follow topics right from Search results.

In mobile search results, users will now see a "Follow" button.

From movies, sports teams, favorite bands or music artists, famous people, and more, a quick tap on this button will allow them to start receiving updates and stories from the selected topic.

"Should you choose, you can also unfollow a topic or interest - simply tap a given card in your feed and unfollow, or visit your Google app settings to remove it from your feed," Google said.