While fans want Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie to give their love a second chance, Pitt is apparently not interested in bringing Jolie back into his life.

Rumour has it that the Allied actor feels he is "better off without Angie" despite the actress trying hard to win him back.

A couple of sources have claimed to Life & Style magazine that while Jolie is delaying the divorce procedures on purpose, hoping to woo Pitt back, Pitt is going about telling friends what a spoilt brat Jolie is.

"The star is telling pals he has a 'million reasons' why he'll never reconcile with Angie and that he's better off without her," a source close to the actor claims.

Citing problems like "insane mood swings and violent outbursts," Pitt apparently feels "she controlled his entire life" and wants nothing to do with her. Which is why he even offered her a huge amount for the divorce settlement.

"In hopes of getting Angie to sign off on the divorce, Brad started throwing huge financial settlement offers at her lawyer," the source shared.

But Jolie doesn't look like she is ready to budge. She is reportedly rejecting all settlement options the actor is throwing at her.

"Brad is extremely frustrated with Angie because she continues to stall settlement talks," the source told Life & Style.

"There really is nothing that they should be fighting over because they had an ironclad prenup. In hopes of getting Angie to sign off on the divorce, Brad started throwing huge financial settlement offers at her lawyer. Angie has rejected every single offer, including the most recent one, for $100 million," the grapevine explained.

The actor is trying everything possible to win a joint custody of the children as well.

"Every attempt at getting joint custody of the kids and extricating himself from what had becomes a torturous marriage has been to no avail. It's been a nightmare for him," the magazine's source shares.

It is now to wait and see when the divorce will be official and who gets what finally.