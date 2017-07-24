Salman Khan never forgets his friends as well as his rivals. It is said that one must always be in his good books, otherwise remember Vivek Oberoi's career graph after he irked Salman. And now, Munna Michael director Sabbir Khan has miffed the Sultan actor.

Earlier, we had reported that Sabbir announced in media that he would be directing Dabangg 3. To this, Arbaaz called his statement "untrue and rubbish". Speculations were rife that Arbaaz was feeling jealous as he didn't get the director's seat.

But it looks like Sabbir made a mistake with that announcement. The recent buzz is that Salman is upset with the filmmaker.

"Salman has asked his friend Prabhu Deva to direct Dabangg 3. And it seemed as if though by trying to steal the thunder, Sabbir was creating a confusion for his own advantage," Deccan Chronicle quoted a source as saying.

It seems that the entire Khan clan is upset with Sabbir. However, it is still unknown why the Baaghi director lied about directing Dabangg 3. But, after getting slammed by the Khan brothers, the director took to his Twitter handle and contradicted his own previous statement.

Sabbir tweeted: "Contrary to rumours I haven't been approached for Dabbang 3 as far as I know @PDdancing is directing and my best to @arbaazSkhan."

Earlier, while making the announcement, Sabbir had said: "Yes, I've started working on a plan for Dabangg 3 but I can't say anything until the paperwork is finalised. I am in talks and am really happy that I was one of the directors selected to work on the final script."

To this, Arbaaz had tweeted: "Sabir Khan was never approached to direct or write Dabangg 3. His statement in Mumbai Mirror is untrue and rubbish. Extremely disappointing."