The countdown for Prison Break season 5 premiere has begun. Enough curiosity has been created around the show through trailers over the last few months. But what inspired the makers to bring it back after nine years? Well, it seems PB's popularity on streaming service Netflix is the reason behind the reboot.

"Prison Break" season 5 was expected to premiere in January 2017 but was postponed to April 4. It is a continuation of the original series aired from 2005 to 2009 on Fox. It will be aired on Tuesdays at 9 pm.

Interestingly, Dominic Purcell, who plays Lincoln Burrows in the series, said in an interview with TVGuide that the interest to revive "Prison Break" increased after he discovered it was one of the most-viewed television series on streaming service Netflix. The show has more fans today with new generation, who were too young to watch the original, joining the fanbase.

"Wentworth (Miller) and I were working on The Flash. And we hadn't seen each other for quite some time, we just started to talk about Prison Break. Before we knew it we were at Fox talking to them about [revisiting] the show. And it was more or less greenlit pretty fast," Purcell told TVGuide.

"Prison Break" season 5, which is themed around loyalty, family, and sacrifice, looks promising and has been described as "The biggest breakout yet" in the latest trailer.

The show is produced by 20th Century Fox Television and directed by Nelson McCormick. It features Wentworth Miller as Michael Scofield, Dominic Purcell as Lincoln Burrows, Sarah Wayne Callies as Sara Tancredi, Amaury Nolasco as Fernando Sucre, Robert Knepper as Theodore "T-Bag" Bagwell, Rockmond Dunbar as Benjamin Miles "C-Note" Franklin, and Paul Adelstein as Paul Kellerman in the lead roles.

