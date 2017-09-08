Vikram Prabhu has tried to do a variety of roles in his short career. After making his debut with the role of mahout in Kumki, he has taken up challenging roles although some of the movies have bombed at the box office. Even in his latest venture Neruppu Da, he has enacted a firefighter, a role that has rarely attracted our filmmakers.

Neruppu Da song from Rajinikanth's Kabali was a big hit and having it in the title has helped the movie to draw the viewers' attention. With the storyline being about a firefighter, the name seems to be apt for the subject.

Former journalist B Ashok Kumar has written and directed Neruppu Da. He has seen the selfless work of firefighters from very close and some of those moments triggered him to make a full-fledged story centered around them.

Nikki Galrani, who is slowly climbing the ladder of success in South films, has paired up with Vikram Prabhu. Varun, Rajendran, Naginadu, Aadukalam Naren and others are also in the cast.

Sean Roldan has composed music for Neruppu Da. Aalangiliyae and Karukku Kallangolu songs have been well-received by the audience. The film has RD Rajasekhar's cinematography, while Thiyagu has edited the movie.

The film revolves around Vikram Prabhu and his friends played by Varun, Vincent, Rajkumar and debutant Dinesh. The film tries to highlight the risks that firefighters take and their selfless acts. It is a tribute to them and the director has penned a story that portrays their struggles as well as entertains the audience.

