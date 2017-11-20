Karan Johar seems to be least bothered about the nepotism debate created by his next movie Dhadak starring Ishaan Khattar and Jhanvi Kapoor as he has gone ahead to introduce Tiger Shroff as new Student of the Year.

The debate on nepotism in Bollywood had started with a controversial Koffee with Karan episode where Karan Johar hosted Kangana Ranaut and Saif Ali Khan. Since then, the debate has created a lot of buzz in media on several occasions. It once again made headlines when Karan Johar unveiled the first-look poster of Dhadak.

While the debate is yet to die down, the Bollywood filmmaker has rekindled it with another announcement. On Monday morning, Karan Johar revealed that he has roped in Tiger Shroff, who is another star kid, for Student Of The Year 2 (SOTY), which is going to be a sequel to 2012's Student Of The Year.

Karan Johar tweeted the first-look poster of Student Of The Year 2 featuring Tiger Shroff and wrote: "The FRANCHISE continues!!!! The college opens its doors to a new Student! @iTIGERSHROFF #StudentOfTheYear2 directed by @punitdmalhotra @foxstarhindi @DharmaMovies @apoorvamehta18 ...."

This new announcement of Karan Johar has once again fueled the debate on nepotism. In a reply to Karan Johar's Twitter post, a fan with handle Miss J‏ @msfunnybones_j wrote: "Your love for star kids is just something else man!"

Your love for star kids is just something else man! — Miss J (@msfunnybones_j) November 20, 2017

On the other hand, some filmgoers are not happy with the casting of Tiger Shroff for Student of the Year 2. In reply to Karan Johar's post, Sumi‏ @Shaw76Shaw wrote: "Ess I lost all my excitement seeing @iTIGERSHROFF in dis movie! First part was my fav bt sorry I m not gonna watch d second onedisappointed"

Nafis Ahmed‏ @Nafis_S1dian tweeted: If it becomes hit then it will only because varun,sid,alia....kjo shud have continue this series for newcommers,tiger may be gd but i was expecting smthing new...very bad decision...

Akshay Varun @MySoulAkshayK: tweeted: "Without a scene of @Varun_dvn @S1dharthM @aliaa08 this franchise will be incomplete Pls We want a single scene of varun sid aliaa in Soty2 And only u make it happen Karan pls ❤ Soty one is very close to our hearts the best team and the trio @Varun_dvn @S1dharthM @aliaa08."