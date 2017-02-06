Telugu movie Nenu Local starring Nani and Keerthy Suresh, has done well at the US box office in its first weekend, taking the movie's gross collection closer to $1 million mark in three days.

The huge hype coupled with good promotions in the run up to the release earned the makers a record price of Rs 3 crore for its overseas theatrical rights. BlueSky Cinemas, which acquired the rights, booked nearly 130 screens in America and also held premiere shows in several centres across the country on Thursday night. The movie received brilliant response from the US audience.

Nenu Local collected $166,679 at the US box office in the premiere shows. The film shattered the records of Bhale Bhale Magadivoy, Krishna Gaadi Veera Prema Gaadha and Gentleman to become the biggest opener for Nani. Its collection is more than double of his previous record ($77,000).

The Trinadha Rao Nakkina-directed action-romantic film bowled the movie buffs over. The strong word of mouth helped the movie to go from strength to strength on Friday and Saturday. Taran Adarsh ‏tweeted: "Telugu film #NenuLocal is EXCELLENT in USA... Thu $ 166,679, Fri $ 193,675, Sat $ 282,956. Total: $ 643,310 [₹ 4.32 cr]. @Rentrak"

However, the Nani and Keerthy Suresh starrer showed blip in collection on Sunday. As per early estimates, Nenu Local collected $105,466 at the US box office on its third day, taking its first weekend total to $745,523. Idlebrain Jeevi tweeted: "#NenuLocal collects $105,466 on Sunday in 117 locations and total gross in USA by 1st weekend is $745,523 "

Nenu Local needs $254,477 more to cross $1 million mark at the US box office. Going by the trends, the movie is expected to hit the milestone by the end of its opening week. Nenu Local is all set to become the second movie of Nani to achieve the rare feat after Bhale Bhale Magadivoy in 2015.