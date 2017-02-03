Director Trinadha Rao Nakkina's Telugu movie Nenu Local featuring actor Nani and actress Keerthy Suresh in the lead roles, has received positive reviews from the audience.

Nenu Local is an action-romantic film, which has been produced by Dil Raju under his banner Sri Venkateswara Creations. Prasanna Kumar Bejawada has written the story, screenplay and dialogues for the movie, which narrates a cute Telugu love story. Babu (Nani) is a guy with an attitude. He falls for a girl named Keerthi (Keerthy Suresh). What happens next forms the crux of the film.

Nani has delivered a good performance in Nenu Local and he impresses viewers with his comic timing and dialogue delivery. Keerthy Suresh has got a good scope to show her acting prowess, and she has done a good job. Her glamorous looks and chemistry with Nani are the highlights of the movie. Naveen Chandra, Sachin Khedekar, Posani Krishna Murali and Easwari Rao have also done justice to their roles.

Producer Dil Raju has ensured that Nenu Local has good production values. Nizar Shafi's cinematography and Devi Sri Prasad's background score and songs, the choreography of dance and action sequences, and Prasanna Kumar's dialogues are the other attractions, viewers say.

We bring you some the verdict on the film shared by cine-goers on Twitter and Facebook. Here is the live update of Nenu Local movie review by audience:

