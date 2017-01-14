The audio of actor Nani's latest movie Nenu Local will be launched on Saturday, January 14, on the occasion of Makar Sankranti festival. The makers have organised a grand event in Kakinada where the entire cast and crew will be in full attendance.

Devi Sri Prasad has composed the music for Nenu Local and the album consists of five tracks. Sagar, Naresh iyer, Manisha Earabathini, Prudhvi Chandra, Kapil, Sameer Bhardwaj and Javed Ali have lent their voices for the songs, which are penned by Chandrabose and Srimani.

The music director has tried to come out with a variety of songs and it is targeted at all sections of audience.

It has to be noted that the album has already hit the internet and will be formally released on Saturday evening in Kakinada. "And now, here he comes... Our most awaiting magical film of #ActorNani and #KeerthySuresh #NenuLocal audio will be out tomorrow. Get ready to be mesmerized with the rocking music of #DeviSriPrasad, [sic]" Nani shared his excitement on Facebook.

The music release function can be watched live below:

Nenu Local is written and directed by Trinadha Rao Nakkina, who had earlier directed movies like Nuvvala Nenila and Mem Vayasuku Vacham. Dil Raju has bankrolled the film on the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations.

Prasanna Kumar Bejawada has written the story, screenplay and dialogues for the film, which has Nizar Shafi's cinematography. The film was supposed to hit the screens in December. But it has been now pushed to February.

Listen to the songs below: