Nani's Nenu Local has received a superb opening and made brilliant collection at the worldwide box office in the first weekend. The movie has surpassed the mark of Rs 25 crore in just three days.

Nani had teamed up with talented producer Dil Raju and this hit combo had generated lot of buzz for Nenu Local. The promos of the movie had also created a lot of curiosity about it. Due to a great demand, its theatrical rights were also sold for record-breaking prices. The distributors had also made grand arrangements for its release across the globe on February 3, making it the biggest release for actor Nani.

Nenu Local was premiered in the US on February 2, a day before its release and received very good response. The movie collected $166,716 at the US box office in the preview shows and became the biggest opener for Nani. And having garnered positive talk, the film went on strength to strength in the country over the weekend.

The screening of the Nani and Keerthy Suresh starrer began in several centres across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana (AP/T) in the wee hours of Friday. Nenu Local, which had good advance booking for its first day, opened to superb response everywhere in the early morning shows. A strong word-of-mouth gave a boost to its collection in the afternoon and evening shows in all parts of the world.

Nenu Local collected Rs 9.70 crore gross at the worldwide box office on the first day and earned Rs 6.04 crore for its distributors. The word-of-mouth helped it fare well on Saturday and Sunday. The movie did superb collection at the worldwide box office in the first weekend and become the second biggest opener for Nani after Eega.

As per early estimates, Nenu Local has collected over Rs 25 crore gross at the worldwide box office in the first weekend. The Trinadha Rao Nakkina directed film is estimated to have earned Rs 15.10 crore for its distributors. The film has beaten the opening weekend records of Nani's Krishnagaadi Veera Prema Gaadha (KVPG), Majnu, Gentleman, Bhale Bhale Magadivoy (BBM).

Rank Movie Gross Share 1 Nenu Local 25 15.10 2 BBM 16.50 9.50 3 Gentleman 14.95 8.59 4 Majnu 13.75 8.45 5 KVPG 10.86 6.16

The worldwide theatrical rights of Nenu Local were reportedly sold for a whopping price of Rs 19.70 crore and the movie has recovered over 76 percent of the investment of its global distributors. Here is the table detailing the price of area-wise rights and distributors' share of Nenu Local. All figures are in rupees and crore.