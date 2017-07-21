Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has initiated a probe after 1.9 kg of morphine mixture was recovered from a catering food trolley of an Air India aircraft, the company said on Thursday.

According to the airline, the incident occurred on Wednesday when the food trolley was being wheeled-out of the aircraft. The flight had departed at 6.15 am from Chennai and had reached Delhi at 9 am.

"On July 19, Supervisor (Sky Gourmet) noticed two packets wrapped in black tape hidden beneath catering cutlery during shifting of catering trolley from Air India flight No. 440 arrived (to Delhi) from Chennai," an Air India official said.

"Matter was informed to NCB officials. After checking and weighing packets, NCB officials revealed that the packets contained a mixture of Morphine weighing approximately 1,895 grams," the official added.

An investigation has been launched to find out if it was loaded in Chennai, an official of a narcotic investigation agency told Times of India. The same aircraft flies back as AI 429 to Chennai. A case is yet to be filed, according to reports.

Officials are suspecting that the morphine could have been loaded in Delhi, with intentions of smuggling it to Chennai. Reports say that it is impossible that the packet was hidden in the trolley without the knowledge of the airport or airline staff.

Not a new deal

Back in September 2016, a cabin crew member from Air India at the International Airport in New Delhi was held for smuggling several bottles of banned drugs to the US.

The crew member, who was heading to New york, was caught by the custom officials.

Reports state that officials found around 300 bottles of 'Phensedyl new cough Linctus 50 ml' when they checked his personal baggage.

The particular cough syrup contains a banned substance called 'codeine phosphate', a very common name among drug addicts, a senior official told Times of India.

(With inputs from IANS)