About 100 Indian sailors from 22 ships, abandoned in the UAE waters, are seeking help from the Indian consulate general in Dubai. Consul-General Vipul said that distress calls from Indian sailors have been on the rise, especially this summer, Gulf News reported.

The publication quoted him as saying that they were dealing with cases related to 22 ships, which had 97 Indians aboard. The mission also noted that sailors from Sri Lanka, the Philippines, Myanmar and Pakistan are also present in these vessels, although their exact numbers are not known to the Indian consulate.

The concerns haunting the sailors include outstanding salary, unavailability of food, fuel and fresh water, accompanied by rough living conditions, said the report.

Many sailors haven't been paid their salaries. They want to sign off and leave for home once their dues are settled. The consulate has been making arrangements to provide them food, water and recharge their mobile phones. The mission had also helped a few sailors repatriate.

Vipul said that they alone cannot solve the problems, and urged the sailors to check the financial status and credibility of the companies before joining them.