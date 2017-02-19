The NBA All-Star 2017 is on its final lap, with the last event of the weekend set to be played on Sunday. The 66th All-Star game, which is going to take shape at the Smoothie King Arena in New Orleans, fought between the Western Conference and Eastern Conference in the past, has produced some high-scoring clashes, and this match is expected to follow a similar pattern.

Well, who knows, this could be one of the best all-star games in the All-Star history. One look at the squads of both the teams, all of them are major stars in their own right, and with such players, the name of the event 'All-Star' game is much justified. If the Eastern Conference have Kyrie Irving, LeBron James and Jimmy Buttler, the West look even more mighty with Stephen Curry, James Harden and Kawhi Leonard in their respective starting line-up to make this a glitterati affair.

The West have been a dominating unit in the past NBA All-Star games, where they have emerged victorious 11 times in the last 17 seasons. The East has won the All-Star game four times since 2006, which showcases West's dominance, and it comes as no surprise that the West have emerged as favourites for this contest as well.

The West are blessed with potential match-winners in the form of Curry, Harden, Leonard, Kevin Durant and Anthony Davis. What makes them even more strong is the presence of some superstars in the bench, including Russell Westbook, Klay Thompson and DeMarcus Cousins. They look a star-studded team, and it will take something special from the East to defeat the West.

However, there is no way the West team, which comprises Irving, James, Buttler, DeMar DeRozan, John Wall and Kevin Love, can be taken lightly by the East. All these East players have been in brilliant form this season, and if James enjoys a splendid night, he can stand tall, and steer his team to victory.

All the players participating in the NBA All-Star game, 2017, are wonderfully talented players, who have it in them to win matches on their own. But, this is a game, where they need to gel as a unit and play some brilliant basketball to win the match.

Such All-Star matches always presents a chance for such high-profiled players to showcase some trickery, including stunning dunks, alley-oop, no-look passes, and all the new moves to enthral the audience. The first two quarters of the match will surely witness such skills from both the camps, and the fans in New Orleans will be treated to a major spectacle, but make no mistake, these players, despite all the fun, will have their eyes in ending the match on a winning side.

Where to Watch Live

NBA All-Star game between Eastern Conference and Western Conference is set to begin at 8 pm ET (6:30 am IST next day, 1 am GMT). Live Streaming and TV guide as provided below.

India: TV:Sony Six and Sony Six HD, Sony ESPN. Live Streaming: Sonylive.

USA: TV:TNT Live Streaming: TNT Online

UK: TV:BT Sport 1. Live Streaming:Watch BT Sport.