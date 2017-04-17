Nayanthara, one of South India's top actresses, is known for choosing her projects carefully. The actress takes her own time before signing a project and her choice of films is often credited for her success. However, in an unfortunate turn of events, Nayanthara was targetted by online trolls based on rumours though they were subsequently found to be baseless.

Some reports surfacing online said Nayanthara would be romancing Saravanan of popular retain chain Saravana Stores in her next film. It was also said that the latter himself had admitted about it during his visit at Tiruchendur Murugan Temple where he presented a golden spear worth Rs 1 crore. It was also abuzz that Saravanan was producing the film apart from starring in it.

The reports made an impact on the audience as he recently appeared in a commercial with actresses like Hansika Motwani and Tamannaah Bhatia. In another commercial, he was seen shaking his legs with leading choreographer Raju Sundaram, brother of Prabhu Deva.

The reports spread like wildfire and people reacted negatively. The Twitterati mocked him and the fans felt that the actress agreed to work with him only for money.

The rumours later turned out to be baseless and it was confirmed that Nayanthara is not working with Saravanan." #Nayanthara will not be part of #SaravanaStores owner 's feature film.. [sic]" industry tracker Ramesh Bala tweeted.

Imaikkaa Nodigal, Kolaiyuthir Kaalam, Aramm and Velaikkaran are some of the actresses' forthcoming movies.