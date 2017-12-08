A report came out on Thursday, claiming that Nawazuddin Siddiqui's staff members had filed a police complaint against the actor for alleged payment anomalies. However, it has turned out to be false.

Nawazuddin's manager Anup Pandey told International Business Times India that the entire fiasco is between the producers of Babumoshai Bandoozbaaz starring the actor and the crew of the film.

"It is a completely false news. There is no proof of any such police complaint. The trouble is between the producers of Babumoshai Bandookbaaz and the crew of the film. The producers have not made payment of the staff, who then had worked for Nawazuddin during the making of the film. The actor has nothing to do with this issue. It is a false news," Nawazuddin's manager told IBT India.

SpotboyE had reported that Nawazuddin's staff members had been requesting Nawazuddin to clear the arrears, but the actor has been delaying it every month. Having no choice left, they had approached the police.

It was reported that his staff members, in their complaint, had alleged that he had not paid them for the past six to seven months. However, it has now been confirmed that the news was false.

Earlier, Nawazuddin's memoir stirred a controversy after it narrated some incidents and private details about his relationship with past girlfriend Niharika Singh.

Some excerpts from the memoir were leaked on social media even before the official release of the book. The leaked portions of the book narrated sexual encounters between Nawazuddin and Niharika. The actress was quick to slam the actor and stated that her affair with Nawazuddin lasted for just few months and that he lied in his book just to ensure that it is sold like hot cakes.

Faced by criticisim, Nawazuddin later apologised and withdrew the book.