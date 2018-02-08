Akaash Ashok Kumar of Karnataka set the lanes on fire scoring his personal best 1401 pins in second block of six games of Round 1 at the Uniply 28th National Tenpin Bowling Championships, currently underway in Bengaluru.

In the second Block of six games, played on Medium Oil condition, Akaash started with scores of 214 and 215 in his first 2 games. In the third game, he scored 279 and followed it up with impressive scores of 235, 224 and 234.

He moved up to the top position with total Pin fall of 2567 in 12 games with an average of 213.92.

Defending Champion Dhruv Sarda of Delhi put up a fine display scoring 1354 (250,238,279,213,186 and 188). Dhruv, who was in 15th position overnight, moved to second position.

Parvez Ahmed of Karnataka scored 1164 pins in his second block and dropped to third position, with total pin fall of 2344. Five bowlers from Karnataka are currently placed in top 12 positions.