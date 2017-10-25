Javed Akhtar, Kamal Haasan Adnan Sami National Anthem
Javed Akhtar, Kamal Haasan, Adnan Sami and others react on National Anthem.Twitter

Many celebrities including Javed Akhtar, Madhur Bhandarkar and Kamal Haasan have reacted on Twitter on the ongoing row about the national anthem. The Supreme Court on Monday (October 23) asked the Centre to modify a controversial decree passed in November 2016 that stated: "mandatory playing of the National Anthem in cinema halls before the start of a movie". The apex said people cannot be forced to prove their patriotism.

Here's how they reacted:

Javed Akhtar: "Something is seriously wrong with those Indians who don't get touched and don't feel any reverence when they hear the national anthem."

Madhur Bhandarkar: "In my opinion whn ppl can stand in long queues 4 overpriced popcorn & samosas shouldn't have issues standing 52seconds 4 #NationalAnthem."

Kamal Haasan: "Singapore plays its national anthem every midnight. Likewise, do so on DD. Do not force or test my patriotism at various random places."

Adnan Sami: "Hey, it's the national anthem; GET UP... PERIOD! Go argue about something else! 'Where' the national anthem should play is another matter; but whenever or wherever it is played, get up and respect it. From the heart -- Not sleeve!"

Arvind Swami: "I will always stand up for our national anthem and sing along, which I do with great pride. Never understood why it was mandatory and cinema halls only."

Vivek Agnihotri: "If I remember correctly, in the 1970s and even in the 1980s, national anthem played at the end of the movie and everyone stood without questioning it. Today, we question everything even if it's not disputable."

Ananth Mahadevan: "The 60s: All stood respectfully for the national anthem played after the movie. No discussion. Today: everything has to be an issue!"

Apurva Asrani‏: "Sad to read jokes about our #NationalAnthem. But this is what happens when you aggressively enforce what should be a voluntary act of love."

Anjana Sukhani‏: "Y so much fuss over #NationalAnthem ... when it plays where ever it plays ... just stand in respect... that's not asking much."

Raj Nayak: "Before this order, I used to find people willingly standing up for the national anthem and singing happily. Making it mandatory ruined it."

Raghu Ram: "I stand up for the national anthem because I give it the love and respect that it is due. Not because some government forces me to."