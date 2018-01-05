The stage is set for Natchathira Vizha at National Stadium in Bukit Jalil in Malaysia. In less than a few hours, the celebrities from Kollywood will be walking the red carpet.

Over 300 people from film fraternity are gracing the event. The actual event will take place on Saturday, January 6, where the day will be packed with various activities that include live performances, comedy skits, cricket and soccer matches.

A soccer match will be played between Tamil actor and Malaysian actors. Also, a cricket tournament is planned in which Kollywood celebrities will be divided into five teams. Surya, Karthi, Vishal, Jayam Ravi and Jiiva will be leading the five teams.

The Nadigar Sangam in association with MyEvents International and with the support of Malaysia Major Events, a subsidiary of the Ministry of Tourism and Culture Malaysia, has organised the event.

Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Vikram, Suriya, Vishal, Karthi, Sivakarthikeyan, Vijay Sethupathi, Dhanush, Samantha, Amala Paul, Khushboo, Anirudh, Harris Jayaraj, SS Thaman and many others are gracing the event. Singers Karthik, Haricharan, Swetha Mohan, Ranjith, Naresh Iyer and Chinmayee will join them.

National Stadium in Bukit Jalil has a seating capacity of about 90,000. Over 30,000 tickets have been sold so far. The entire event will be aired live on Sun TV.

Below, we bring to you the live updates of the event: