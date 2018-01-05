The stage is set for Natchathira Vizha at National Stadium in Bukit Jalil in Malaysia. In less than a few hours, the celebrities from Kollywood will be walking the red carpet.
Over 300 people from film fraternity are gracing the event. The actual event will take place on Saturday, January 6, where the day will be packed with various activities that include live performances, comedy skits, cricket and soccer matches.
A soccer match will be played between Tamil actor and Malaysian actors. Also, a cricket tournament is planned in which Kollywood celebrities will be divided into five teams. Surya, Karthi, Vishal, Jayam Ravi and Jiiva will be leading the five teams.
The Nadigar Sangam in association with MyEvents International and with the support of Malaysia Major Events, a subsidiary of the Ministry of Tourism and Culture Malaysia, has organised the event.
Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Vikram, Suriya, Vishal, Karthi, Sivakarthikeyan, Vijay Sethupathi, Dhanush, Samantha, Amala Paul, Khushboo, Anirudh, Harris Jayaraj, SS Thaman and many others are gracing the event. Singers Karthik, Haricharan, Swetha Mohan, Ranjith, Naresh Iyer and Chinmayee will join them.
National Stadium in Bukit Jalil has a seating capacity of about 90,000. Over 30,000 tickets have been sold so far. The entire event will be aired live on Sun TV.
Below, we bring to you the live updates of the event:
It was great to meet Thalaiva @superstarrajini again today, this time in Malaysia. Enjoy your time here! pic.twitter.com/2rjzEfJoIR— Mohd Najib Tun Razak (@NajibRazak) January 5, 2018
The handsome stars arrived at red carpet event of #NatchathiraVizha2018 #SunTVStarThiruvizha #NatchathiraVizhaonSUNTV #StayTuned #ComingSoon @actor_jayamravi @actorkaruna @mirchisiva @_iam_shiva_ @iamvishnuvishal @vikranth_offl pic.twitter.com/fB2e2FsUdr
— Sun TV (@SunTV) January 5, 2018
@iamVikramPrabhu at his wonderful best on the #RedCarpet of #NatchathiraVizha2018 #NatchathiraVizhaonSUNTV #SunTVStarThiruvizha pic.twitter.com/CxCkP5A5Xm — Sun TV (@SunTV) January 5, 2018
Superstar @superstarrajini arrives at the red carpet of #NatchathiraVizha2018 #NatchathiraVizhaonSUNTV #SunTVStarThiruvizha pic.twitter.com/mfqzuWvEqg
— Sun TV (@SunTV) January 5, 2018
So Energetic @actor_vaibhav and @Premgiamaren from the Red Carpet #NatchathiraVizha2018 #SunTVStarThiruvizha #NatchathiraVizhaonSUNTV #StayTuned #ComingSoon pic.twitter.com/ZN5veCUPob — Sun TV (@SunTV) January 5, 2018
@Karthi_Offl at the #NatchathiraVizha2018 #SunTVStarThiruvizha #NatchathiraVizhaonSUNTV pic.twitter.com/7iiqrNZbEl
— Sun TV (@SunTV) January 5, 2018
All your favourite stars arrived for red carpet event of #NatchathiraVizha2018 #SunTVStarThiruvizha #NatchathiraVizhaonSUNTV #StayTuned #ComingSoon @talk2ganesh @iamvijayvasanth #Ananthraj pic.twitter.com/9ExtwHdr9a — Sun TV (@SunTV) January 5, 2018
Graceful evening have started with these stars! #NatchathiraVizha2018 #SunTVStarThiruvizha #NatchathiraVizhaonSUNTV #StayTuned #ComingSoon @arunvijayno1 @IamIneya #KSRaviKumar pic.twitter.com/krtTVU7ECK
— Sun TV (@SunTV) January 5, 2018
His charismatic personality and charming screen presence has left millions in awe. #NatchathiraVizha2018 #SunTVStarThiruvizha #NatchathiraVizhaonSUNTV #StayTuned #ComingSoon @gvprakash @shaamactor @bharathhere @AadhiOfficial pic.twitter.com/oZv7iyq0US — Sun TV (@SunTV) January 5, 2018
Gorgeous @SanjanaSingh_ @IamIneya @Remya_Nambeesan hit the #NatchathiraVizha2018 Red Carpet! #SunTVStarThiruvizha #NatchathiraVizhaonSUNTV #StayTuned #ComingSoon pic.twitter.com/Cr8WL5YpFG
— Sun TV (@SunTV) January 5, 2018
Our charming stars are here for #NatchathiraVizha2018 #SunTVStarThiruvizha #NatchathiraVizhaonSUNTV #StayTuned #ComingSoon @arya_offl @i_sri_divya @nikkigalrani #Gayathiri pic.twitter.com/ivPB2utLvy — Sun TV (@SunTV) January 5, 2018
Stars arrive for the #NatchathiraVizha2018 #SunTVStarThiruvizha#NatchathiraVizhaonSUNTV#SUNTV pic.twitter.com/gJeAbnzO7G
— Sun TV (@SunTV) January 5, 2018
#Poorna and #Naga rehearsing for the Mega #NatchathiraVizha2018 #NatchathiraVizhaonSUNTV #SunTVStarThiruvizha pic.twitter.com/syDCDnEGer — Sun TV (@SunTV) January 5, 2018
The floor is set for the #RedCarpet event of #NatchathiraVizha2018 #SunTVStarThiruvizha #NatchathiraVizhaonSUNTV pic.twitter.com/GP8ujgTO6L
— Sun TV (@SunTV) January 5, 2018
#NadigarSangam committee members getting ready for the event! #NatchathiraVizha2018 #SunTVStarThiruvizha #NatchathiraVizhaonSUNTV #StayTuned #ComingSoon pic.twitter.com/CPzBWbGgSu — Sun TV (@SunTV) January 5, 2018
.@aishu_dil rehearsing for the event! #NatchathiraVizha2018 #SunTVStarThiruvizha #NatchathiraVizhaonSUNTV #StayTuned #ComingSoon pic.twitter.com/rSP3XK6BuP
— Sun TV (@SunTV) January 5, 2018
A candid moment from the event! @aishu_dil #NatchathiraVizha2018 #SunTVStarThiruvizha #NatchathiraVizhaonSUNTV #StayTuned #ComingSoon pic.twitter.com/V2FtTFeer9 — Sun TV (@SunTV) January 5, 2018
.@Kathirravan_PK in sizzling style ready for the Red Carpet event #NatchathiraVizha2018 #SunTVStarThiruvizha #NatchathiraVizhaonSUNTV #StayTuned #ComingSoon pic.twitter.com/nYaBTZfS00
— Sun TV (@SunTV) January 5, 2018
The gorgeous ladies @aditiraohydari & @varusarath are getting ready for the ultimate star celebration of the year. #NatchathiraVizha2018 #SunTVStarThiruvizha #NatchathiraVizhaonSUNTV #StayTuned #ComingSoon pic.twitter.com/ysb6PD1Oav — Sun TV (@SunTV) January 5, 2018
An exclusive backstage snap from the #NatchathiraVizha2018 floors as @varusarath is getting ready for the gala event. #NatchathiraVizha2018 #SunTVStarThiruvizha #NatchathiraVizhaonSUNTV #StayTuned #ComingSoon pic.twitter.com/rt78P0xd5H
— Sun TV (@SunTV) January 5, 2018
Stay on top of your game with these stars gathered for Red carpet! #NatchathiraVizha2018 #SunTVStarThiruvizha #NatchathiraVizhaonSUNTV #StayTuned #ComingSoon #JohnVijay #AarthiGanesh @vp_offl @gayathriraguram pic.twitter.com/mfaRHi1GtP — Sun TV (@SunTV) January 5, 2018
Malaysia kids are ready to perform for the event! #NatchathiraVizha2018 #SunTVStarThiruvizha #NatchathiraVizhaonSUNTV #StayTuned #ComingSoon pic.twitter.com/3E0fW0WDju
— Sun TV (@SunTV) January 5, 2018