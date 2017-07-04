Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Kiren Rijiju had a narrow escape on Tuesday when his helicopter made an emergency landing on a small field due to bad weather conditions in Itanagar.

Rijiju, along with seven other passengers and crew members, was travelling from Guwahati in Assam to Ziro in Arunachal Pradesh on board a Mi-17 helicopter when it faced heavy rainfall and fog.

However, the pilots belonging to the Border Security Force (BSF) managed to manoeuvre for about 10 minutes before making an emergency landing on a small field in Itanagar.

"I was lucky enough to be landed safely, thanks to the BSF pilots who are very experienced," Rijiju told PTI.

Local residents also came forward to help the minister and the other passengers.

Rijiju was travelling to Ziro from Guwahati to attend the Dree harvest festival, which takes place in July every year.