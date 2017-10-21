Napoli has been the standout team in the Serie A this season, winning eight straight matches, playing some exceptional football. They currently lead the table, but Inter Milan are not too far behind, winning seven and are just two points behind Napoli.

With such start to their respective campaign, both Napoli and Inter Milan are set for a massive head-to-head clash at Stadio San Paolo on Saturday.

Napoli has already defeated big teams like Lazio and Roma, but they come into this fixture with a loss against Manchester City in the Champions League. However, playing in the Serie A may be a different affair altogether, where they have been quite unstoppable, scoring 26 goals.

With players like Dries Martins, Marek Hamsik and Jorginho, they have some wonderful players, who can change the complexion of the game in a matter of minutes. However, their key player Lorenzo Insigne is doubtful for the clash.

Napoli will play a high-press game, and their manager Maurizio Sarri will hope that his players can deliver the goods and collect three points on Saturday.

Inter Milan will also have a similar objective of taking home three points, resulting in the visitors going top of the table, and also becoming the first team to beat Napoli in the Serie A this season. It is not going to be an easy task, and Inter manager Luciano Spalletti is aware of the fact.

"Napoli are a good advert for football. They are strong but we know that we cannot let them dictate play with their quality. We are currently in at the deep end, but we do have the ability to create problems for Napoli. We must try to trouble them and we aim to win in their own backyard," Inter Milan's official website quoted Spalletti as saying.

Inter will need their prolific striker Mauro Icardi to be on top of his game against Napoli. The Argentina forward will be high on confidence after scoring a hat-trick in their last game against AC Milan.

If he comes up with another similar performance, Inter could be in the driving seat, but he will also need the support of other players such as Ivan Perisic and Antonio Candreva to help the visitors go top.

Where to watch live

The Serie A match between Napoli vs Inter Milan is set to start at 7.45 pm local time, 12.15 am IST and 2.45pm EST.

TV and live streaming information

INDIA: TV: Sony Ten 1/HD. Live streaming: Sony Liv

ITALY: TV: Sky Sports 1 HD, Sky Calcio 1. Live streaming: Sky Go Italia

UK: TV: BT Sport 3. Live streaming: BT Sport Live

USA: TV: Bein Sports. Live streaming: Bein Sports Connect