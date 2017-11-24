Telugu movie Napoleon (Napolean) starring Anand Ravi, Ravi Varma and Komali has received mixed reviews from the audience who say that some minor changes in the script could have made it a brilliant film.

Anand Ravi, who earlier penned the story for Prathinidhi, made his acting and direction debut with Napoleon, an action thriller. Bhogendra Gupta has produced the film under the banner Acharya Creations. The film has been awarded a U/A certificate by the censor board.

Napoleon story: The movie starts with the kidnap of a woman by the local goons. A person (Anand Ravi), who introduces himself as Napoleon, visits the police station with a complaint that his shadow is missing. The police officer (Ravi Varma) starts investigating the case and during interrogation, Napoleon reveals that Nandinagar accident case is not an accident but a murder. He says that God has told him in his dreams. The cops reopen the case and start the investigation. What happens next forms the crux of the story.

Analysis: Anand Ravi has come up with an out-of-the-box story for Napoleon and he has tried his best in executing it in a very convincing way. His dialogues are also meaningful. The first half is good and engaging and the shocking twist before the interval sets the momentum for the story and the second half is full of thrills and surprises, say the audience.

Performances: Anand Ravi, who is making debut as a hero, has proved himself as an actor with his debut and his performance is the highlight of Napoleon. Ravi Varma, Komali and others have done justice to their roles, say the viewers.

Technical: Napoleon has good production values. Sidharth Sadasivuni's music and Margal David's cinematography are the attractions on the technical front, say the viewers.

Napoleon movie review live updates: We bring you some viewers verdict on the film shared on Twitter.

G Ranjith Kumar‏ @smm2ranjith

#Napoleon View Point: The film is not so high and not so low. Its narration fluctuates in between above average and average levels. It has few good scenes supported by meaningful dialogues.

Priyaa‏ @Priyaa_km

Good first half.. Would have been more engaging but so far so good.. #Napoleon is well-plotted and well-executed. Tiny changes would have helped. Interlinked twists, good performances. Overall ga go watch it for timepass..

Watch Napoleon movie trailer here

Survi‏ @PavanSurvi

A shadow has more meaning to being honest to what a person is and it never lies or leaves the man. So what if you lose it & along with it plot too? We get #Napolean, A rather pathetic attempt at cohesively in cohesive story telling... #SaveYourShadow

HARI KIRAN‏ @harikiranroyal