Director Prasanth Varma's Telugu movie Awe starring Kajal Aggarwal, Nithya Menen, Regina Cassandra, Eesha Rebba, Srinivas Avasarala, and Murali Sharma, has got good reviews and ratings from audience.

Awe is a thriller drama with good dose of romance, comedy, suspense, scientific fiction. Director Prasanth Varma has written story, screenplay and dialogues for the movie, which has been produced by Nani and Prashanti Tipirneni under the banner Wall Poster Cinema. The film has received a U/A certificate and it has a runtime of 1.55 hour.

Awe movie story: The film centers around three women characters (Kajal Aggarwal, Nithya Menen and Regina Cassandra). It's a heroine-centric film packed with layers, with each character building-up the premise. Ravi Teja has lent voice for a fish and Nani has done it for a tree, and the film is told from their perspective.

Performances: Kajal Aggarwal, Nithya Menen, Regina Cassandra, Eesha Rebba, Srinivas Avasarala, Murali Sharma have good scope for their roles and they have delivered good performances, which are the highlights of the film. Nani and Ravi Teja's voiceovers for fish and Bonsai tree are also among the attractions of the film, say the film goers.

Technical: Awe has brilliant production values and Mark K Robin's music and Karthik Ghattamaneni's picturisation, punch dialogues, special effects, costimes and makeup are the attractions on the technical front, say the audiences

Nani's Awe movie review live updates: We bring you some viewers' verdict on the film shared on Twitter. Continue to see the audiences' response.

Bobby Rebel‏ @bobbyrebel2

Natural Star @NameisNani Presents #AWE A path breaking film in TFI. Superb climax. Top class cinematography. Super Hit with out of the box concept.

Cinema Radar‏ @cinema_radar

#Awe Movie Review - Daring Attempt Different Concept Screenplay is fantastic , BGM cinematography is top notch Good Production values Last 20 Min Especially Climax is Awe Some Lags here and there Though bit complicated It doesn't reach B,C centers Great Attempt - 3.5/5

Murugaiah V

Its an extraordinary and fantastic film with huge cast. This film has beautiful msgs with showing different levels of emotions. Hat's off to director to handle such a typical subject and congrats to nani for making such a good film. Entire cast of the film done a great job in their roles. We can't imagine their characters how they choosen.Hats off to Nithya,Esha,kajal,Regina and murali sir your are all done great job. One more big highlight of the film was Nani as fish and Raviteja as tree.

Bharghav‏ @Bhar19

#AWE Masterpiece in all crafts. @NameisNani .. screenplay and story at its best. Spellbound performances by every artist ❤️❤️ #Prashanthvarma it's your day brother

Krishna Nagavolu‏ @Nagavolu

#Awe First half just blew my mind.. @NameisNani - keka movie selection..

Intensity‏ @Ibenevolent07

#Awe okay movie with mindfucking climax Climax justifies the story but it's a complicated shit

happygolucky!‏ @sraditya1

@priyadarshi_i #awe character is something that brings the actor out in you. Wish you better challenges in future! You did well and the scenes were lively, thanks to nani and raviteja ji- your trio act is superb!

Akhil Sravan Kumar‏ @sravannerella00

O my god!!! This is one of the best movie I have seen in for ever. #Awe struck #Awe some in complete #Awe. Go for it. Go for it. Go for it. Literally, this is so different from the regular commercial movie. I completely fell in #Awe of this movie. Hats off to all the actors ��I highly encourage everyone to watch this. #Aa

N@♉️EN Mekala‏ @naren_mekala

#AWE with super climax , now movie makes some sense ... rest all ok stufff

Avinash Vissamsetty‏ @Avinash1294

@NameisNani I demand an article to understand the climax of #Awe I had to go to the movie to see why the movie caught Your attention to produce it ! Still in dilemma to understand the climax !!

Jai !‏ @RampageStar_

#Awe Take a Bow Each and every one that is a part of this film. Need Lot of Guts to materialise a subject like this. Kudos to @NameisNani and dir @prasanthvarma. @MsKajalAggarwal Minimal Screen Presence tho Maximum Effect Please Watch !

AK‏ @HANSAbhee90

@NameisNani @prasanthvarma #Awe is a good thought with a different making. Nice attempt and felt good. But do you think these concepts go well at the box-office? Watched premier in the US and was surprised with the response. It's going the other way. I doubt

The Vincible‏ @TheVincible

#AWE Intriguing and awestruck by first half...first of its kind in Telugu Cinema...Nani is a brand to reckon with..direction,acting and now into production...hope the second half carries on the momentum

Kiran‏ @Raj6573