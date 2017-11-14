The winners lists of Nandi Awards 2014, 15 and 16 have been announced and superstar Mahesh Babu, Jr NTR, Balakrishna have bagged the best actors for their performance in Srimanthudu, Janatha Garrage and Legend, respectively.

Nandi Awards are given annually and are presented in a public event on the Telugu new year. The Government has transferred the activity relating to conferring Nandi Awards to the Film Television and Theatre Development Corporation. But the awards were not announced for the last three years.

The organisers of Nandi Awards held a press meet on Tuesday afternoon and announced the winners lists for the years 2014, 15 and 16 . Here are the details of the winners.

Vamsi Shekar PRO‏ @UrsVamsiShekar

2016 Best actor @tarak9999 for #JanathaGarrage

2016 Best film-#PelliChoopulu

2015-Best actor @urstrulyMahesh for #Srimanthudu

2015-Best Film #Bahubali1

2014 Best Actor #Balakrishna for #Legend 2014 Best Film #Legend #NandiAwards by @AndhraPradeshCM

Vamsi Shekar PRO‏ @UrsVamsiShekar

7m7 minutes ago

#NandiAwards by AP Govt

Jalapathy Gudelli‏ @JalapathyG

6m6 minutes ago

#NandiAwards 2014

Actor - Nandamuri Balakrishna (Legend) Actress - Anjali (Geetanjali) Director - Boyapati http://Sup.Actor - @chay_akkineni (Manam) Sup.Actress- @LakshmiManchu Best.Comedians - Brahmi (Race Gurram) & @VidyuRaman (Run Raja Run)

Ramesh Bala‏Verified account @rameshlaus

8m8 minutes ago

Actor @ikamalhaasan is awarded the Prestigious NTR National Award.. #NandiAwards2014