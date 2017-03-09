Director SS Rajamouli launched Nandamuri Balakrishna's 101st movie at a grand opening ceremony in Kukatpally, Hyderabad this morning. This movie is directed by Puri Jagannadh.

Balakrishna's 101st movie is produced by Venigalla Ananda Prasad under his banner Bhavya Creations. The producer made grand arrangements for the launch of this untitled movie at Tulasi Vanam temple in Kukatpally. The pooja ceremony began at 10:00 am on Thursday and it was attended by several celebs from the industry.

Balakrishna's brother Nandamuri Ramakrishna was the chief guest at the opening ceremony of his 101st film. SS Rajamouli took some time off from his busy schedule of Baahubali 2 to attend this function and he directed the first shot of the movie, while director Boyapati Srinu kick-started its shoot by clapping the board.

This is for the first time Balakrishna, who is basking in on the success of Gautamiputra Satakarni, is teaming up with Puri Jagannadh. The actor will be seen romancing two heroines to be played by two newcomers. The makers want to wrap its shooting as early as possible and release it in the theatres on September 29.

Sources say that Puri made some changes to the script of Auto Johnny, which he had narrated to Chiranjeevi for his 150th project. Now, he has narrated the same script to Balayya, who was impressed with it and agreed to be part of the film. "It's a full on commercial entertainer and the director is going to show Balakrishna in a different avatar," Deccan Chronicle quoted the source as saying.