Telugu actor Nandamuri Balakrishna has been discharged from the Continental Hospitals, in Hyderabad after undergoing a major shoulder surgery. He was discharged on Monday morning and has been advised rest for a few weeks.

Balakrishna sustained the injury, while he was shooting for the Gautamiputra Satakarni while performing a stunt scene. He was given first aid immediately. While the doctors who treated him advised him to undergo surgery, the actor-politician couldn't due to work his filmy and political commitments.

After experiencing shooting pain for several days, Balakrishna recently visited the Continental Hospitals for the treatment. The actor underwent surgery to treat the rotator cuff tear of the shoulder, on Saturday. Doctors Deepti Nandanreddy and Asish Babulkar, who treated him at the hospital, termed the surgery as successful.

"Over the last week or so, he was in tremendous pain and had to call off shooting. This surgery wasn't planned, but he had to undergo a lot of pain. The surgery happened on Saturday evening under the supervision of doctors Deepti Nandanreddy and Ashish Babulkar. He has been asked to rest for a few days," Hindustan Times quoted a source close to Balakrishna as saying.

The buzz on the social media is that Balakrishna has been discharged from the hospital on Monday and he has been advised to take rest for 5-6 weeks. Journalist Haricharan Pudipeddi tweeted, "Actor #Balakrishna, after undergoing a shoulder surgery (to treat rotating cuff muscle) on Saturday at Continental hospital, was discharged today. He will be out of action for 5-6 weeks."

Actor #Balakrishna, after undergoing a shoulder surgery (to treat rotating cuff muscle) on Saturday at Continental hospital, was discharged today. He will be out of action for 5-6 weeks. pic.twitter.com/7VWt4jVU2g — Haricharan Pudipeddi (@pudiharicharan) February 5, 2018

Balakrishna is now basking in on the success of his Sankranti release, Jai Simha, which has gone on to become the 2018's first big Telegu hit at the box office. He is gearing up to start shooting for his 103rd movie, which happens to be a biopic on the life of his father, legendary actor NT Rama Rao.