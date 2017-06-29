Nana Patekar and Rajinikanth bonded in a big way on the sets of their upcoming movie, Kaala. A few photos of the two actors have now gone viral.

In one of the pictures, Nana Patekar is seen hugging Rajinikanth, and the two actors wear big smiles on their faces. The Bollywood actor plays the role of a crooked politician in the multilingual film, which will be released in Tamil as well as Hindi.

In Kaala, Nana Patekar is expected to clash with Rajinikanth, who plays the messiah of slum-dwellers at Dharavi in Mumbai.

Meanwhile, Rajinikanth has taken a break from the shooting and is off to the United States. The purpose of the visit is said to be a routine health check-up. The next schedule of the shooting of Kaala will commence in Chennai on a huge set that replicates the Dharavi slums.

Kaala marks the second union of Rajinikanth with Pa Ranjith after Kabali, which was released last year. The film is bankrolled by Rajini's son-in-law Dhanush. Huma Qureshi is the female lead in the movie, which also stars Samuthirakani, Anjali Patil, Sukanya, Sayaji Shinde and Sampath Raj in supporting roles.

The film features Santhosh Narayanan's music, A Sreekar Prasad's editing and Murali G's cinematography.

The release of Kaala is likely to be pushed to a later date. The film was supposed to be out in April 2017, but it will now be released in January 2018 as Rajinikanth's other movie, 2.0, is expected to be delayed due to post-production work.