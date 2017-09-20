Namma Shivamogga ensured their spot in the semi-finals of the Karnataka Premier League 2017, with a 57-run win over Mysuru Warriors via VJD-method at the KSCA Rajnagar Stadium in Hubbali on Tuesday (19 September).

A spell of rain during the mid-innings break meant the 143-run target Shivamogga had set for Mysuru was reduced to 110 off 14 overs. Despite that, the Shivamogga bowlers hunted in a pack and induced a collapse, Mysuru being bowled out for 52 in 11.1 overs, with Abrar Kazi returning 3 for 9.

In fact, there was a wicket even before Mysuru registered a run with Arjun Hoysala run-out attempting a single off the very first ball. In the next over, KC Avinash (3) miscued one off Aditya Somanna, the paceman, before the biggie, Karun Nair, popped an easy catch to mid-on off a fuller delivery later that same over. Mysuru were 6 for 3 in three overs.

Somanna kept troubling the batsman, probing that corridor outside off. Shreyas Gopal and Sunil Raju decided to plug the fall of wickets, and played risk-free cricket, adding 21 for the fourth wicket. However, at the first attempt to hit big, Gopal (14) holed out, sending Abrar Kazi straight down to the fielder at long-on.

After seven overs, Mysuru were 30 for 4, still needing 80 in 42 balls. The chase was still within grasp, but one Kazi over changed it all. Raju (15) tried to clear long-on, but ended up gifting a catch to the fielder before NP Bhareth (5) was trapped in front. With Sarfaraz Ashraf, the slow left-arm bowler, inducing a nick off SP Manjunath in the next over, Mysuru were 42 for 7.

V Vyshak, SL Akshay and Shivil Kaushik were snuffed out in quick succession thereafter, as Shivamogga ensured an early night.

Earlier, Mysuru surprisingly opened with J Suchith's left-arm spin. The first wicket came via pace though, with Akshay inducing a nick off Liyan Khan (1) in the very next over.

Thereafter, Kazi and Sadiq Kirmani struggled to put away the boundaries, pinned back by excellent Mysuru bowling. The odd boundary did offer release, but after five overs, Shivamogga had just 27 for 1. Kazi – dropped twice on 10 and 11 – was eventually sent back when Vyshak was introduced in the sixth over, Suchith holding on to a tough catch at point.

However, rain intervened soon after, forcing the players back in. The interlude was brief, but it helped Shivamogga collect themselves, and Jonathan, the new-man, took charge, putting on crucial partnerships with Kirmani and Manager. Jonathan took a couple of overs to settle in before putting away consecutive boundaries off Kaushik. The 34-run partnership had revived the innings when Kirmani (16) fell to Suchith.

But in Manager, Jonathan had a partner who settled in quickly and joined him in attack. The two added a further 50 runs for the fourth wicket, Manager taking the role of aggressor with sixes off Kaushik and NP Bhareth. The 100-run mark was brought up in 16.1 overs, but Jonathan (38) fell soon after, trapped in front off Bhareth while attempting a sweep.

When Manager (38) holed out off Akshay in the next over, it seemed Shivamogga were in trouble, but a 6-ball 16 from captain Akhil Balachandra helped them post a decent total of 142 runs, which proved to be enough for Shivamogga.