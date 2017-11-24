Actress Namitha bid goodbye to her singlehood on Friday, November 24, as she tied the knot with her boyfriend Veerandra Chowdhary. The couple entered the wedlock in the presence of their family, friends and celebrities from TV and film industry.

Namitha and Veerandra Chowdhary's marriage was conducted as per the Hindu customs. The groom tied the sacred thread around her neck at around 5.30 am with priests chanting Vedic hymns.

The groom sported a colourful sherwani, while the bride was seen in silk saree.

The wedding was attended by celebrities like Sarath Kumar with his wife Radhika, Bigg Boss Tamil contestants like Harathi Ganesh, Shakthi, etc.