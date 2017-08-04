Director Krishna Vamsi's Telugu movie Nakshatram starring Sandeep Kisan, Sai Dharam Tej, Regina Cassandra, Pragya Jaiswal and Taneesh has received good response and rating from the audience.

Nakshatram is an action film, which has been written by Krishna Vamsi. K Srinivasulu, S Venugopal and Sajju have produced the movie under the banner Sri Chakra Media, Butta Bomma Creations and Win Win Win Creations. The flick has received a U/A certificate from the censor board and has a runtime of 2 hours 47 minutes.

Many movies have been made on the police department and most of them have shown it in a negative light. However, Krishna Vamsi has tried to showcase the strength and positive side of the department in Nakshatram. The director has penned an interesting story and screenplay, which engage and entertain you right from the beginning till the end, according to the audience.

Sundeep Kishan and Sai Dharam Tej have delivered brilliant performances, which has the highlights of Nakshatram. Regina Cassandra and Pragya Jaiswal fill the glamour slot. Prakash Raj, Tanish, Viva Harsha, Raghu Babu, Thulasi, Sivaji Raja and Brahmaji have done justice to their roles, the viewers say.

Nakshatram has good production value and brilliant choreography of action and stunts, picturisation, background score and punch dialogues are the attractions on the technical front.

We bring you some viewers' verdict on the film shared on Twitter. Here are the live updates of Nakshatram movie review and rating by audience:

Lab Reports‏ @Inside_Infos

>>> #Nakshatram - 2/5 >>> Performances of lead roles stands out best >>>Skin show of Regina,pragya, shriya are the only +ve's

Vihari‏ @Vihu818

Terrific Opening Sequence First 20mints literally Ramph Adesadu KV sir At His best #Nakshatram

Venkyreviews‏ @venkyreviews

#Nakshatram Krishna Vamsi fails yet again. @IamSaiDharamTej @sundeepkishan performances are the only positives Overall Flop Movie

