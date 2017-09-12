Prince Harry, youngest son of Prince Charles and late Princess Diana, has had his own share of controversies. Before following his mother's footsteps to engage in charity, Harry used to hog the headlines for all the wrong reasons.

From dressing as a Nazi to being accused of animal cruelty, scandals and controversies escorted him. Take a look at some of Harry's controversial moments in the past.

Nazi shirt

In 2005, politicians, pressure groups and religious leaders criticised Harry after a photo of him wearing a uniform with swastika armband went viral. He wore the shirt with Nazi insignia for a friend's costume party.

After the backlash, Harry issued a public apology. "I am very sorry if I caused any offence or embarrassment to anyone. It was a poor choice of costume and I apologise," he said in a statement.

Naked in party in Las Vegas

In 2012, Harry had set the tongues wagging after his naked photos from a Las Vegas party went viral. One of the photos, which shocked the world, showed naked Harry hugging another person, while another photo showed a woman, also naked, hiding behind him.

It was later revealed that Harry was playing a game of strip pool with his friends in a hotel in Las Vegas.

When he was taken to drugs rehabilitation clinic

When Harry was 16, he was sent to Featherstone Lodge Rehabilitation Centre after Prince Charles found out that he was smoking cannabis and drinking alcohol regularly. In 2002, St James' Palace said that Harry had "experimented with the drug on several occasions."

"This is a serious matter which was resolved within the family, and is now in the past and closed," the palace spokesman said.

Reuters

Animal cruelty

In 2010, he was accused of animal cruelty. During a polo match, Harry's horse was injured by spurs. Onlookers claimed that he continued to ride his injured horse for the match. Soon, animal welfare groups came out calling Harry "heartless."

However, St James' Palace later clarified that Harry stopped playing the match when he was informed about the injury.

Scuffle with photographer

The love-hate relationship of the royals and paparazzi is known to all. In 2004, Harry got into a fight with a photographer when he was leaving London's Pangea nightclub. Harry sustained an injury on his face in the fight.The photographer also got hurt.

"Prince Harry was hit in the face by a camera as photographers crowded around him as he was getting into a car. In pushing the camera away, it's understood that a photographer's lip was cut," a Clarence House spokesman said in a statement.

Reuters

Fight with another photographer

In 2007, there were reports that Harry had a fight with a photographer again. But a spokesperson of the royal family brushed off the report saying that Harry stumbled and fell on the photographer.

"On the way out of the nightclub, he stumbled on the curb and fell on the photographer. There was no aggressive intent; they were laughing at it at the time," the spokesperson said in 2007.

When he made racists comments

In 2006, while filming a video of training officers at the Sandhurst Military Academy, Harry described an Asian member as "our little Paki friend," which is a derogatory remark. This invited criticism from senior politicians and a leader of a Muslim youth organisation.

After the backlash, St James Palace issued an apology. "Prince Harry fully understands how offensive this term can be, and is extremely sorry for any offence his words might cause."

"However, on this occasion three years ago, Prince Harry used the term without any malice and as a nickname about a highly popular member of his platoon. There is no question that Prince Harry was in any way seeking to insult his friend."