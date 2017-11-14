A major fire broke out at iconic Annapurna Studios owned by Akkineni Nagarjuna on Monday evening in Banjara Hills, Hyderabad. Sets estimated to be worth over Rs 2 crore were gutted in the fire.

Going by the reports, the incident occurred around 6.30 pm and police suspect that the mishap occurred due to a short circuit. Luckily, no casualties were reported although a few people were in the studios.

Four fire tenders doused the flames. It may be recalled that Nagarjuna's 2014 Manam was shot on the sets.

Reacting to the incident, Nagarjuna tweeted, "Unfortunately there was a fire accident in Annapurna studios this evening. Fortunately it was contained and no one was injured. Thank god."

Rumours are rife that the sets created for Chiranjeevi's much-hyped upcoming movie Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy were also damaged. However, there is no confirmation.

This incident occurred a day after the wedding reception of Nagarjuna's son Naga Chaitanya and leading actress Samantha. Although the couple had tied the knot in October in Goa, the newly-wed delayed the event due to their professional commitments.

Coming to Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, the movie was announced long ago, but the shooting is yet to begin. As per a report, it is likely to take off in December. It is based on a freedom fighter of the same name and is directed by Surender Reddy.

Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan, Kannada superstar Sudeep, Tamil actor Vijay Sethupathi, and Nayanthara are also there in important roles. AR Rahman has been roped in to compose music, while Rathnavelu will handle the cinematography department.