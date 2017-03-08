Sundeep Kishan and Regina Cassandra-starrer Nagaram has received a superb response from the Telugu film critics, who watched the film in the special show held in Hyderabad on March 8, two days ahead of its release.

Nagaram is the dubbed version of Tamil thriller movie Maanagaram, which has been written and directed by debutante Lokesh Kanagaraj. The makers held a special screening of its Tamil version for the critics in Chennai on Tuesday and that too got a superb response. After seeing the response, they premiered the Telugu version, which also got rave reviews from the critics in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

Telugu critics say that Nagaram has a well-written script and superb screenplay, which is engrossing throughout the movie. Sundeep Kishan, Sri and Regina Cassandra have delivered superb performances. The film has brilliant production values, and the cinematography and music are the big attractions on the technical front.

Some Telugu critics shared their verdict on Twitter after watching the film. Continue to read Nagaram critics review:

Hemanth Kumar C R‏ @crhemanth

Just saw #Nagaram - Terrific cinematography and sound design...Top notch filmmaking...Liked it in parts on the whole...Review soon :-)

Sandeep Aatreya‏ @SandeepAatreya

Exceptionally +ve talk 4m premiere of @sundeepkishan's #Maanagaram that's releasing as #nagaram here on 10th.Can't wait. Looks like a winner

Phani Kandukuri‏ @buduggadu

Done wid #Nagaram .. undoubtedly it's a superb film.. superb screenplay.. it's very tough to deal subjects like this but kudos to the dir All the artists of #Nagaram performed superbly @sundeepkishan #shree @ReginaCassandra .. three cheers to the team..

Suresh Kondi‏ @V6_Suresh

Loved #Nagaram..Very well written and Gripping Narration by Dir..Excellent Performances from All..Technically Sound Too.Go & Watch Congrats

Fukkard‏ @Fukkard

Sensational writing,stunning performances overall an EXTRAORDINARY Thriller #Nagaram ఈరోజు నువ్వు నిలబడితేనే రేపు నీకోసం ఇంకొకడొస్తాడు