Actor Naga Chaitanya and actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu are gearing up for their marriage and their wedding invitation card is creating a buzz on the social media.

The news about their love affair had first hit the headlines back in 2015. Since then, several speculations have been made about their engagement and wedding. The couple put an end to the rumours about their relationship by getting engaged in a grand ceremony earlier this year. They are set to enter the wedlock in Goa in October.

Of late, a wedding invitation card featuring their names is being circulated in the social media and few media houses are claiming it to be the real one. Going by those claims, it is a simple invitation card which does not feature any grandeur in terms of its design.

"With the blessings of late Annapurna and late Nageswara Rao, Rajeshwari and late Rama Naidu, we invite you to celebrate the marriage of our son Chaitanya to Samantha, daughter of Ninette and Joseph Prabhu," the wedding invitation card reads.

As per the invitation card, the wedding will be held at the W Hotel in Vagator Beach, Goa on October 6 and 7, 2017. The couple has not confirmed it as their invitation. But the card looks fake which is most probably designed by a fan.

Naga Chaitanya and Samantha met each other for the first time on the sets of Ye Maaya Chesave in 2010. Their chemistry struck a chord with the audience and they had been cast together again for Manam (2014) and Autonagar Surya (2014). They secretly dated for a couple of years before entering a live-in relationship. They have been staying together in an apartment in Banjara Hills, Hyderabad for the last two years.