Nach Baliye 8 kicked-off this Sunday, April 2, and viewers got to see their favourite celebrity contestants showcasing their dance moves on stage.

Upcoming episodes will see the couples attempt to their opponents a run for their money, in the hope of winning the coveted trophy. And they are leaving no stone unturned to put their best foot forward.

One couple, Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya, who impressed viewers with their first performance, are working hard to slay audiences in the next episode as well.

However, rehearsals didn't go as smoothly as planned for the couple as Vivek refused to listen to the choreographer. The actor posted a video online where he seemed to be too sleepy to follow the choreographer's instructions. But thankfully, it turned out to be another prank by Vivek.

In the opening episode of Nach Baliye 8, it was Dipika Kakar and Shoiab Ibrahim who impressed the judges, as well as the audience, with their powerful performance.

Other celebrity couples who are competing for the trophy are Aashka Goradia and Brent Globe, Sanam Johar and Abigail Pande, Bharti and Haarsh, Monalisa and Vikrant, Trupti and Siddharth, Utkarsha and Manoj, Sanaya and Mohit and Pritam and Amanjot.