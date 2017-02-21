New names continue to surface for possible judges of Nach Baliye's new season, and the latest Bollywood celebrity name to be associated with the show is Sonakshi Sinha.

According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, the actress is keen on taking the judge's seat in Nach Baliye 8. Apparently, the actress, who had earlier judged Indian Idol Junior in 2015, is in talks with the makers and is likely sign the dotted lines in the next couple of days.

Sonakshi recently started shooting for her next film, which is the remake of 1969 release Ittefaq, starring Rajesh Khanna. She will reportedly be balancing both the shooting schedule and the reality show. "She has been informed that she will be required to shoot 26 episodes from March and will be balancing this with the promotions of Sunhil Sippy's Noor and the shoot of Abhay Chopra's Ittefaq," a source told the daily.

Meanwhile, there were reports that Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna were also approached to judge the season, but the duo declined the offer as they were busy with other commitments. Then, Kajol and renowned choreographer Shiamak Davar were also approached. It remains to be seen who all will finally manage to take the judges' seat in the upcoming celebrity dance reality show.

Karan Singh Grover will apparently host the show. There were reports that his wife and Bollywood actress Bipasha Basu might join him in a special episode.

While the confirmed list of contestants is awaited, rumour has it that Arjun Bijlani and his wife Neha will participate. Other possible contestants are Divyanka Tripathi-Vivek Dahiya, former Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress Mihika Verma-Anand, comedian Bharti Singh and her fiancé Harsh Limabachiyaa, Kishwer Merchant-Suyyash Rai, Rochelle Rao-Keith Sequeira, Aashka Goradia-Brent Goble, Nikitin Dheer-Kratika Sengar, and Deepika Kakkar-Shoaib Ibrahim.