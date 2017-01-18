Nach Baliye 8 has been making news for quite some time now. While speculations regarding the list of contestants have been doing the rounds, the latest buzz is that Kajol is likely to judge the show.

Nach Baliye 8: Sanaya-Mohit, Divyanka-Vivek and other possible celebrity contestants

According to SpotboyE, the makers are currently in talks with the actress and are working on the deal. If the actress signs the dotted line, the Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge actress will join the likes of Madhuri Dixit Nene and Shilpa Shetty Kundra, who have judged dance reality shows in the recent past.

This will be Kajol's first appearance on Nach Baliye. She had earlier judged Rock N Roll Family, a dance and singing reality show, in 2008. Besides Kajol, choreographer Saroj Khan and filmmaker David Dhawan are rumoured to have been approached by the makers to join the judges' panel.

Nach Baliye 8 will be backed by BBC Production and not Ekta Kapoor, who produced the previous edition and introduced a new format along the lines of Bigg Boss.

Meanwhile, Naagin 2 actress Aashka Goradia and her American fiancé Brent Goble and Roop Durgapal and her husband Deepak Naiwal are in talks to join the show. Other possible contestants of Nach Baliye 8 are Sanaya Irani and Mohit Sehgal, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya and Vivek Dahiya, Drashti Dhami and Neeraj Khemka.