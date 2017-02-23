Putting all speculations to rest, celebrity dance reality show Nach Baliye has come out with the final list of contestants for the eighth season.

Read: Nach Baliye 8: Sonakshi Sinha keen to take judge's seat?

According to a report in DNA, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya and her husband Vivek Dahiya have confirmed their participation in Nach Baliye 8. The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein couple had been approached last year as well.

Dipika Kakar, who recently quit Sasural Simar Ka, will participate along with her fiancé and former Sasural Simar Ka actor Shoaib Ibrahim.

Rohan Mehra, who impressed viewers with his stint in Bigg Boss 10, will now showcase his dance moves on the show with his Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai co-star and girlfriend Kanchi Singh.

Keith Sequeira and Rochelle Rao, who recently announced their engagement, will also compete on Nach Baliye 8.

Monalisa, who was part of Bigg Boss 10, will participate along with husband Vikrant Singh Rajput.

Other celebrity contestants who have been finalised for Nach Baliye 8 are: popular TV actress Drashti Dhami and husband Neeraj Khemka, Naagin actor Arjun Bijlani and wife Neha Swamy, Vikas Manaktala and Guunjan Walia, Karan Rajpal and Shivalika Oberoi, RJ Preetam and Prabjot.

Meanwhile, Upasana Singh (Pinky Bua of Kapil Sharma's show) is in talks with the makers to host the eighth edition of the popular show. "Upasana is really interested in the offer, and the channel and makers want to add new spice into the dance reality show with her being on the forefront as the host. If all falls in place, Upasana will be accompanied by a young guy (mostly an actor) as the co-host. However, the actress is yet to sign on the dotted lines," a source told Tellychakkar.com

If things fall in place, Upasana will be sharing the stage with Karan Singh Grover, who will be hosting Nach Baliye 8. Ace choreographer Saroj Khan will judge the season along with Sonakshi Sinha, who is likely to be in the jury panel. Terence Lewis is also in talks to take the judges' seat.