Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya and Vivek Dahiya have won Nach Baliye 8. The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein couple took home a prize money of Rs. 35 lakh along with the trophy.

The couple defeated Sanaya Irani-Mohit Sehgal and Abigail Pande-Sanam Johar in the finale of the celebrity dance reality show. While Abigail-Sanam came second, Sanaya-Mohit finished third.

Also read: Nach Baliye 8: Divyanka Tripathi threatens to quit Yeh Hai Mohabbatein if not declared winner? Here's what she has to say

The grand finale was held on Sunday, June 25. All the eliminated contestants, excluding Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa, were present at the event.

Former Nach Baliye winners Jay Bhanushali-Mahii Vij and Sanjeeda Sheikh-Aamir Ali set the stage on fire with some sizzling dance performances. Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor also made an appearance in the finale to promote his upcoming film Jagga Jasoos.

Meanwhile, fans of Divek are excited over their favourite jodi winning the title. The couple expressed their gratitude to the fans who voted for them tirelessly.

Vivek wrote on Instagram: "The trophy is OURS, not ours buts OURS! Thank you to the #Divek family (each and everyone of you) as it's you guys who have won this trophy! We are grateful to all of you who have voted for us and have been with us in this journey from being nondancers to learning so many dance forms! You appreciated our hard work, saw the challenges we took, and made this happen! #Grateful #Numb #WeWon #Thankyou."

Excited over the victory, Divyanka and Vivek were spotted dancing with their family and fans. Check out the videos below.